UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22 points, or 0.25 percent, at 7,315 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* DX GROUP: DX Group said London police would not launch a full investigation of the British mail delivery firm on allegations relating to its collection and delivery service DX Exchange.

* HOWDEN JOINERY: British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery said on Friday its founder and chief executive Matthew Ingle will retire in the first half of 2018 after 22 years with the group and be succeeded by the boss of home improvement firm Screwfix, Andrew Livingston.

* Ultra Electronics: Ultra Electronics has reached a $234.8 million deal to buy New York-listed Sparton, boosting US navy ties.

* GLENCORE: Mining giant Glencore has signed a major deal to sell up to 20,000 tonnes of cobalt products to a Chinese firm, a move that in turn helps Volkswagen secure car batteries for its shift to electric vehicles, four sources said.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Pakistan's oil and gas regulator on Friday ordered the local subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to pay at least 210 million rupees ($1.99 million)in damages and compensation for tanker explosion that killed more than 200 people last month.

* HSBC: Mark Tucker, the incoming chairman of HSBC is looking to find a successor for its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver, and is expected to reveal the board's choice this year, FT reported on Thursday. (on.ft.com/2sQ3Ez5)

* ECB-POLICY: Euro zone growth is picking up but underlying inflation is still weak so the European Central Bank should adjust its policy carefully and flexibly to avoid abrupt market moves, ECB board member Benoit Coeure told two European newspapers.

* BRITAIN-RETAIL: British shops enjoyed their biggest rise in June sales in six years, a survey showed on Friday, helped by warm weather and weak numbers in the same month last year.

* BRITAIN-ECONOMY/JOBS: Salaries for British workers starting in permanent jobs rose at the fastest pace since 2015 as businesses found it harder to hire staff, a problem exacerbated by Brexit, a survey of recruitment firms showed on Friday.

* BREXIT: Britain should stay in the European Union's single market as it transitions to a new relationship with the bloc after Brexit in 2019, an employers group said on Thursday, a proposal that immediately angered one leading Brexit supporter.

* USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight week last week, likely as some automakers closed assembly plants for the annual summer retooling.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched down early on Friday to hover around their lowest in nearly two months, with investors waiting for key U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day.

* OIL: Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent early on Friday, with U.S. crude futures dipping below $45 per barrel as news of a rise in U.S. production added to earlier reports that OPEC output was also on the rise.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent at 7,337.28 points on Thursday, as Reckitt Benckiser helped lead rate-sensitive consumer stocks lower, though a results-driven jump in AB Foods and gains among banks offered some support.

