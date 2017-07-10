FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#图片精选
频道
专题
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
G20峰会
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
深度分析
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
中国财经
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 早上6点27分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

3 分钟阅读

(Adds company news item)

July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* TALKTALK: TalkTalk Telecom said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Iain Torrens intends to step down from the board later this year and will be succeeded by Kate Ferry, the current director of investor relations and corporate affairs at Dixons Carphone.

* CARILLION: Carillion CEO Richard Howson has stepped down, the British construction and support services firm said on Monday, as it issued a full-year profit warning citing difficult markets and deterioration in some contracts.

* SHIRE: Pharmaceutical group Shire said on Sunday it had obtained a preliminary injunction in a Hamburg court against rival Roche over its haemophilia drug emicizumab, alleging incomplete and misleading statements surrounding the treatment.

* IMAGINATION TECH: Apple Inc on Friday disputed the timeline of events leading up the disclosure by Imagination Technologies Group Plc that Apple plans to drop the graphics chip supplier, a loss of the UK company's largest customer that sent shares plummeting.

* ITV: Electrical goods retailer Dixons Carphone's chief executive, Sebastian James, was approached about taking the top job at broadcaster ITV , with the bosses of easyJet and Direct Line already in the running, Sky News reported on Saturday, without citing its sources. bit.ly/2sVByCu

* OPHIR ENERGY: British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy's Chief Operating Officer William Higgs will step down as the company reduces costs by cutting staff positions at its London headquarters, the company said on Friday.

* UK ECONOMY: The chances of Britain's economy picking up steam diminished further on Monday as surveys showed major companies have curtailed their investment plans and that consumers spent less on their credit cards.

* The UK blue chip index closed ended the day up 0.2 percent at 7,350.92 points on Friday, reversing earlier losses after weak housing data drove sterling to a nine-day low, helping the index's dollar earners. A change in broker recommendation also prompted easyJet to rise.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Today's Uk Papers

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below