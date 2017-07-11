FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 11
2017年7月11日 / 凌晨5点34分 / 1 天前

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

3 分钟阅读

    July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2
points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    
    * ANTOFAGASTA: Workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by
Antofagasta and Barrick Gold Corp, voted to approve a strike
on Monday after talks with the company failed, a union leader told
Reuters.
    * WAITROSE/SAINSBURY'S: British supermarket Waitrose said it is extending
its commitment to using the Fairtrade logo on its teas, days after rival
Sainsbury's faced criticism from shareholders for piloting a different
scheme.
    * BRITAIN-EU/BANKS: Optimism about the business environment among Britain's
financial services firms declined in the second quarter of this year, according
to a survey published on Tuesday..
    * OIL: Oil prices edged up early on Tuesday, lifted in part by a strong
demand outlook for the coming weeks, but overall market conditions remain weak
on the back of ample supplies and a more subdued outlook for long-term
demand.
    * GOLD: Gold edged lower early Tuesday on a firmer dollar after touching
near four-month lows in the previous session as the market waits for cues from
the central bank on the path of U.S. interest rate hikes.
    * COPPER: Copper held largely steady in Asia on Tuesday amid modest support
from investors after losing ground overnight on fresh signs of
oversupply.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 7,370.03 points on Monday,
as a rise among financials and commodities stocks lent support, though a plunge
in Carillion's shares after a profit warning weighed on mid-caps.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Collagen Solutions Plc                       Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Marks and Spencer Group Plc                  Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Galliford Try Plc                            Full Year 2017 Trading Statement
                                              Release
 Amino Technologies Plc                       Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Pagegroup Plc                                Q2 2017 Trading Update
 Polar Capital Technology Trust               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Plc                                          
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

