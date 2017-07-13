UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 13

July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 7,425 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA/TEVA: Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is expected to name Anglo-Swedish group AstraZeneca's Chief Executive Pascal Soriot as Teva's next CEO, the Calcalist financial news website said on Wednesday. * RB: British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group said on Wednesday its tax structure and practices were in line with other global businesses, denying allegations of tax avoidance in developing countries, after charity group Oxfam levelled charges against it. * BEAZLEY: Specialist insurer Beazley said on Wednesday it had received approval to convert its Dublin-based reinsurance company into an insurance company, as part of its European expansion plan. * BREXIT: Britain will publish on Thursday the legislation that will sever its political and legal ties to the European Union, beginning what is likely to be a divisive debate that will test Prime Minister Theresa May's ability to lead the country. * BRITAIN DEFENCE: Britain will spend 40 million pounds ($52 million) on upgrading the anti-missile defence system of its Typhoon fighter jets, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Thursday, after awarding a contract to Italian company Leonardo. * BRITAIN BANKS: Top bankers quizzed Britain's new financial services minister on Wednesday about what the government is doing to meet their demands for a smooth departure from the European Union. * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. * The UK blue chip index ended up 1.2 percent on Wednesday, touching a two-week high, as oil and gas stocks gained and luxury retailer Burberry jumped. Mid-cap Carillion plunged to a record low. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Premier Oil PLC Trading and Operations Update Babcock International Group PLC Trading Update Release ASOS PLC Trading Statement Release ITE Group Q3 Interim Managament Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)