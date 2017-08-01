UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points higher at 7410.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * ACACIA: The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary Acacia Mining, the president's office said on Monday. * BHP: BHP Billiton on Tuesday denied commentary in a Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its partner Vale. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady near seven-week highs early Tuesday, after registering their biggest monthly gain in five in July, supported by a slump in the U.S. dollar and political uncertainty. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,269.30 per ounce at 0358 GMT. It rose 2.2 percent last month, its biggest monthly gain since February. * COPPER: Copper has finally emerged from its extended winter hibernation, breaking out of an eight-month trading range to hit two-year highs. London Metal Exchange three-month copper broke through the top of that range at $6,200 last Tuesday and hasn't looked back since. This morning it touched $6,430 per tonne, a level not seen since May 2015. * UK ECONOMY - British businesses are their least optimistic about the economy in six months and their overall confidence levels remain slightly below average, a survey showed on Monday, adding to a lacklustre outlook for the economy. * Strong results from heavyweight bank HSBC helped British blue-chips hold on to gains on Monday, putting the index ahead for the month of July, though tobacco stocks tumbled further following a new U.S. regulatory clamp down. The FTSE 100 rose 0.1 percent, and ended July 0.8 percent higher, outperforming European benchmarks which finished the month in the red. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Impax Environmental Half Year 2017 Impax Environmental Markets PLC Markets PLC Earnings Release CYBG PLC Q3 2017 CYBG PLC Trading Statement Release Forterra PLC Half Year 2017 Forterra PLC Earnings Release Rolls-Royce Holdings Half Year 2017 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC PLC Earnings Release 4imprint Group PLC Half Year 2017 4imprint Group PLC Earnings Release Filtronic PLC Full Year 2017 Filtronic PLC Earnings Release Taylor Wimpey PLC Half Year 2017 Taylor Wimpey PLC Earnings Release Elementis PLC Half Year 2017 Elementis PLC Earnings Release Greggs PLC Half Year 2017 Greggs PLC Earnings Release Dialight PLC Half Year 2017 Dialight PLC Earnings Release Devro PLC Half Year 2017 Devro PLC Earnings Release Pendragon PLC Half Year 2017 Pendragon PLC Earnings Release SDL PLC Half Year 2017 SDL PLC Earnings Release NWF Group PLC Full Year 2017 NWF Group PLC Earnings Release LSL Property Services Half Year 2017 LSL Property PLC Services PLC Earnings Release Man Group PLC Half Year 2017 Man Group PLC Earnings Release Genel Energy PLC Half Year 2017 Genel Energy PLC Earnings Release Oxford Immunotec Q2 2017 Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Global PLC Earnings Release International Game Q2 2017 International Game Technology PLC Technology PLC Earnings Release BP PLC Q2 2017 BP PLC Earnings Release Centrica PLC Interim 2017 Centrica PLC Earnings Release BBA Aviation PLC Half Year 2017 BBA Aviation PLC Earnings Release Intertek Group PLC Half Year 2017 Intertek Group PLC Earnings Release Meggitt PLC Half Year 2017 Meggitt PLC Earnings Release Direct Line Insurance Half Year 2017 Direct Line Group PLC Insurance Group PLC Earnings Release Gocompare.Com Group Half Year 2017 Gocompare.Com Group PLC PLC Earnings Release Genel Energy PLC Half Year 2017 Genel Energy PLC Earnings Call Gocompare.Com Group Half Year 2017 Gocompare.Com Group PLC PLC Earnings Call Gocompare.Com Group Half Year 2017 Gocompare.Com Group PLC PLC Earnings Call Rolls-Royce Holdings Half Year 2017 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC PLC Earnings Presentation BP PLC Q2 2017 BP PLC Earnings Call Taylor Wimpey PLC Half Year 2017 Taylor Wimpey PLC Earnings Presentation BBA Aviation PLC Half Year 2017 BBA Aviation PLC Earnings Presentation Intertek Group PLC Half Year 2017 Intertek Group PLC Earnings Call Centrica PLC Interim 2017 Centrica PLC Earnings Presentation NWF Group PLC Full Year 2017 NWF Group PLC Earnings Call Direct Line Insurance Half Year 2017 Direct Line Group PLC Insurance Group PLC Earnings Call Man Group PLC Half Year 2017 Man Group PLC Earnings Call Meggitt PLC Half Year 2017 Meggitt PLC Earnings Presentation TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)