UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 19

LONDON Oct 19 Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening about 4 points lower, or down 0.06 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,378.04 points on Friday.

* Futures for the index were down 0.2 percent by 0639 GMT.

* ITV - Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster said it had agreed to buy the TV business of Northern Irish network partner UTV for 100 million pounds ($154 million) in cash.

* SHIRE - Shire still hopes to launch its new dry eye drug lifitegrast next year, despite a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration not to approve it based on current data, the firm's chief executive said on Monday.

* DIAGEO - Shares in Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd jumped to a record on Monday as investors cheered its $552 million purchase of most of Diageo's U.S. and British wine operations, along with plans to issue shares to fund the offer.

* CARILLION - The support services company signed a contract with a homes and communities agency for an 80 million pound regeneration project in Leeds.

* LONDONMETRIC - The property company sold a further two retail assets for 32 million pounds.

* GREAT EASTERN ENERGY CORPORATION LIMITED - The resources company said that it expected earnings for the six month period ending Sept 2015 to be below market expectations.

* TENGRI RESOURCES - The mineral company said that Gary Lewis has resigned as executive chairman and as a director of company with immediate effect.

* SOFTCAT IPO-SOFT.L - The IT services provider said that it would proceed with an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.

* CHINA - China's economic growth dipped below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis in the third quarter, hurt partly by cooling investment, raising pressure on Beijing to further cut interest rates and take other measures to stoke activity.

* London copper sagged on Monday after China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter, reflecting headwinds from a sluggish global economy that is denting its demand for metals.

* Oil prices dipped on Monday as China's economic growth eased in the third quarter to grow at the slowest pace since the start of the global financial crisis, raising concerns about demand.

* HOUSE PRICES - Asking prices for houses in England and Wales saw their smallest October rise since 2010 but competition for properties between first-time-buyers and buy-to-let-investors has fired up the market for smaller homes, property website Rightmove said.

