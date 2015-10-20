UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Oct 20

(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON Oct 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 to 2 points, or flat in percentage terms on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's FTSE 100 index closed down 25.71 points, or 0.4 percent lower, at 6,352.33 points, underperforming European indexes after mining shares fell along with metals prices.

* WHITBREAD - Britain's Whitbread Plc said its first-half profit jumped 13.8 percent as new openings and growing demand at both its Premier Inn hotels and the Costa Coffee chain helped send sales up strongly.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP - One of the world's largest hoteliers said it was confident in its outlook for the year due to encouraging trading trends and after posting growth in its third quarter.

* PETROPAVLOSK - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Tuesday its third-quarter gold production fell 24 percent, year-on-year, to 114,500 troy ounces as it focused on mining with the highest possible profit margin.

* GENEL ENERGY - Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, has cut its full-year production guidance and revenue outlook after it lowered output from its oilfields due to a lack of payments for oil exports and weak prices, it said on Tuesday.

* BARCLAYS - British bank Barclays Plc and U.S. bank Wachovia, now part of Wells Fargo & Co, will pay a combined $378 million to resolve claims over toxic mortgage-backed securities sold to now-failed credit unions, a U.S. credit union regulator said on Monday.

* AL NOOR HOSPITALS, NMC HEALTH - A third potential bidder, NMC Health, has expressed interest in acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, the chief executive of the London-listed healthcare firm told the UAE paper The National.

* POLYMETAL - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Tuesday its third-quarter gold equivalent production rose 10 percent, year-on-year, to 429,000 troy ounces.

