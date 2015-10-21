版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 21日 星期三 13:43 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Oct 21

LONDON, Oct 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 11 to 14 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.1 percent lower at 6,345.13 points
on Tuesday, outperforming a 0.4 percent fall in the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300, with a rally in InterContinental Hotels Group and
Whitbread following their well-received results underpinning the market.
 

    * BHP BILLITION - BHP Billiton boosted September quarter iron ore
production by 7 percent on Wednesday, while maintaining full-year guidance and
shrugging off growing concerns of a mounting global supply glut. 
    
    * SABMILLER - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust
subcommittee will hold a hearing to discuss Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA's 
plans to buy rival SABMiller PLC, two senators said on Tuesday. 
    
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    
 Computacenter PLC                        Computacenter PLC Interim
                                          Management Statement Release
 Development Securities PLC               Half Year 2015 Development
                                          Securities PLC Earnings Release
 SKY PLC                                  Q1 2016 Sky PLC Earnings Release
 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC              Q3 2015 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
                                          Trading Statement Release
 ARM Holdings PLC                         Q3 2015 ARM Holdings plc Earnings
                                          Release
 Home Retail Group PLC                    Half Year 2016 Home Retail Group
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 Acacia Mining PLC                        Q3 2015 Acacia Mining PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 BHP Billiton PLC                         Q3 2015 Bhp Billiton PLC
                                          Operational Review
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐