UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Oct 21

(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON Oct 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 to 14 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.1 percent lower at 6,345.13 points on Tuesday, outperforming a 0.4 percent fall in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, with a rally in InterContinental Hotels Group and Whitbread following their well-received results underpinning the market.

* BHP BILLITION - BHP Billiton boosted September quarter iron ore production by 7 percent on Wednesday, while maintaining full-year guidance and shrugging off growing concerns of a mounting global supply glut.

* SKY - European pay-TV group Sky posted a slightly-better-than expected 10 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, helped by strong new broadband additions in Britain.

* RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP - Reckitt Benckiser raised its full-year sales outlook on Wednesday after reporting a bigger-than-expected gain in third-quarter sales helped by consumer health products.

* ARM HOLDINGS - ARM Holdings, the British chip designer whose technology powers the iPhone, met market expectations with a 27 percent rise in pretax profit for the third quarter and said it was on track for the year.

* PEARSON - British education publisher Pearson said it expected earnings to be at the bottom end of its range due to lower enrolments at some colleges in the United States and lower school text book purchases in some parts of South Africa.

* SABMILLER - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee will hold a hearing to discuss Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA's plans to buy rival SABMiller PLC, two senators said on Tuesday.

* HOME RETAIL - Britain's biggest household goods retailer warned on its full-year profit outlook on Wednesday, blaming trading uncertainty ahead of Black Friday and increased investment at its Argos chain.

* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS - Britain's Merlin Entertainments said on Wednesday it had entered into a joint venture with China Media Capital to develop a Legoland amusement park and other visitor attractions in China.

