UK Factors-FTSE seen opening slightly lower

LONDON Oct 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 12-18 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to financial
* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.1 percent at 6,444.08 points on Friday,
reaching its highest level in two-months, spurred by international monetary
stimulus after China cut interest rates and as investors bet on further easing
from the European Central Bank.
* TRIDENT: The overall cost of replacing and maintaining Britain's nuclear
deterrent will reach 167 billion pounds ($256 billion), much more than expected,
according to a lawmaker's and Reuters' calculations based on official figures.
* TALKTALK : British broadband provider TalkTalk said on
Sunday it had hired defence company BAE Systems to investigate a cyber
attack that may have led to the theft of personal data from its more than 4
million customers.
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Aberdeen Asset Management has
begun to sound out potential buyers as Europe's second-largest fund house
struggles to put an end to a slump in its profits and share price, the Financial
Times reported.
* BANK OF ENGLAND/RATES: An increase in Britain's rock-bottom interest rates
is not guaranteed although households should prepare for higher borrowing costs,
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in comments published on Saturday.
* CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS : Britain's Caledonia Investments Plc
is set to buy a chain of bingo halls from gaming group Gala Coral for
240 million pounds ($367.46 million), Sky News reported on Sunday.
