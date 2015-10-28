UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Oct 28

(Updates with company news)

LONDON Oct 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index was set to open roughly steady on Wednesday, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower on Tuesday at 6,365.27 points.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Lloyds Banking Group has taken another 500 million pounds ($765 million) charge to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, taking its total bill to 13.9 billion pounds, more than double any other bank.

Lloyds Banking Group has called for a proposed 2018 deadline for customers to claim compensation for loan insurance mis-selling to be brought forward.

* BARCLAYS - British bank Barclays Plc has appointed James 'Jes' Staley as its new chief executive and said the former JPMorgan investment bank boss will be paid up to 8.24 million pounds ($12.6 million) a year.

* SABMILLER - Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer by a week.

* BT - Britain on Wednesday provisionally cleared BT's deal to buy mobile operator EE in a 12.5 billion pound ($19 billion)tie up that will create the country's leading player in broadband, fixed line and mobile.

* ANTOFAGASTA - Chile's Antofagasta Plc on Wednesday cut its annual copper production forecast for the third time this year as the miner posted steady output in the third quarter versus the second.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC - British American Tobacco, the world's No. 2 cigarette company, reported a 6.5 percent decline in revenue for the first nine months of the year, hurt by currency fluctuations and declines in smoking rates.

* NEXT PLC - British clothing retailer Next posted third-quarter sales in line with previous guidance and left full-year forecasts broadly unchanged.

* STANDARD LIFE - British insurer and asset manager Standard Life saw net inflows of 2.4 billion pounds ($3.67 billion) in the third quarter, the firm said on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.

* MARKS & SPENCER GROUP - British retailer Marks & Spencer temporarily suspended its website on Tuesday after some customers complained they saw other people's contact details when they logged onto the site.

* MEGGITT PLC - British engineering firm Meggitt said its full-year underlying operating profit would be "meaningfully" below forecasts due to weak demand in its energy division, prompting the group to look for further job cuts.

* TRINITY MIRROR PLC - Trinity Mirror Plc said it would buy the shares it does not own in rival Local World Holdings Ltd in a deal that would transform the company into the UK's largest regional news publisher.

* National Australia Bank on Wednesday said it plans to sell its British operations by early 2016, two months later than expected, revealing for the first time how it intends to exit a business that has frustrated shareholders for years.

* METALS PRICES - London copper slipped on Wednesday with patchy economic indicators in the United States casting doubt over the strength of global economic growth ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the session.

* OIL PRICES - Oil prices edged up from multi-week lows in thin Asian trade on Wednesday after an industry group reported that stocks fell at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma, delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil

