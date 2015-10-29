UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Oct 29

LONDON, Oct 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 7 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 1.1 percent to 6,437.80 points, close
to its highest level in two months on Wednesday, lifted by gains in gold mining
companies' stocks, BT and GlaxoSmithKline, which rose after
posting better-than-expected earnings.
* The number of new homes registered in Britain slipped during the third
quarter compared with a year ago, according to a survey that adds to mixed
signals about the supply of new homes amid renewed house price pressure.
* EU REFERENDUM - The United States is not keen on pursuing a separate free
trade deal with Britain if it leaves the European Union, U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said on Wednesday, the first public comments from
a senior U.S. official on the matter.
* EX-DIVS - Barratt Developments, ITV and Unilever
are set to go ex-dividend on Thursday, which will trim 1.60 points off the FTSE
100 index, according to Reuters calculations.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Millennium & Q3 2015 Millennium & Copthorne
Copthorne Hotels PLC Hotels PLC Earnings Release
National Express Q3 2015 National Express Group
Group PLC PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
KAZ Minerals PLC Q3 2015 KAZ Minerals PLC
Interim Management Statement
Release
Barclays PLC Q3 2015 Barclays PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
BT Group PLC Q2 2016 BT Group PLC Earnings
Release
Smith & Nephew PLC Q3 2015 Smith & Nephew PLC
Trading Statement Release
Aviva PLC Q3 2015 Aviva PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
Henderson Group PLC Q3 2015 Henderson Group PLC
Trading Statement Release
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)