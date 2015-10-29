版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 29日 星期四 14:47 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Oct 29

LONDON, Oct 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 7 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 1.1 percent to 6,437.80 points, close
to its highest level in two months on Wednesday, lifted by gains in gold mining
companies' stocks, BT and GlaxoSmithKline, which rose after
posting better-than-expected earnings. 
    
    * The number of new homes registered in Britain slipped during the third
quarter compared with a year ago, according to a survey that adds to mixed
signals about the supply of new homes amid renewed house price pressure.
 
    
    * EU REFERENDUM - The United States is not keen on pursuing a separate free
trade deal with Britain if it leaves the European Union, U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said on Wednesday, the first public comments from
a senior U.S. official on the matter. 
    
    * EX-DIVS - Barratt Developments, ITV and Unilever 
are set to go ex-dividend on Thursday, which will trim 1.60 points off the FTSE
100 index, according to Reuters calculations. 

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 Millennium &                         Q3 2015 Millennium & Copthorne
 Copthorne Hotels PLC                 Hotels PLC Earnings Release
 National Express                     Q3 2015 National Express Group
 Group PLC                            PLC Interim Management
                                      Statement Release
 KAZ Minerals PLC                     Q3 2015 KAZ Minerals PLC
                                      Interim Management Statement
                                      Release
 Barclays PLC                         Q3 2015 Barclays PLC Interim
                                      Management Statement Release
 BT Group PLC                         Q2 2016 BT Group PLC Earnings
                                      Release
 Smith & Nephew PLC                   Q3 2015 Smith & Nephew PLC
                                      Trading Statement Release
 Aviva PLC                            Q3 2015 Aviva PLC Interim
                                      Management Statement Release
 Henderson Group PLC                  Q3 2015 Henderson Group PLC
                                      Trading Statement Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐