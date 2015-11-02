UK Factors-FTSE futures fall on weak China data

(Adds futures price, company news items)

LONDON Nov 2 Britain's FTSE 100 futures fell 0.4 percent on Monday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Friday, but nevertheless registered its biggest monthly gain since July 2013.

* CHINESE ECONOMY: China's factory activity fell for an eighth straight month in October but at a slower pace as export orders revived, a private survey showed on Monday, pointing to further sluggishness in the world's second-largest economy.

* HSBC : HSBC reported a better than expected 32 percent rise in pretax profit for the third quarter, thanks to reduced costs from fines and settlements with regulators as heavy spending on compliance by Europe's biggest bank begins to take effect.

* VODAFONE : Vodafone UK said on Saturday hackers had accessed the accounts of 1,827 of its customers this week, the second cyber attack on a British telecoms company this month.

* RYANAIR : Ryanair on Monday said it expects to post annual profits at the upper end of its forecast range as fuller-than-expected planes lift passenger numbers.

* BAE SYSTEMS : Europe's biggest defence contractor, BAE Systems PLC , has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in rocket engine maker Reaction Engines for 20.6 million pounds ($31.82 million), the Financial Times reported.

* HIKMA : Hikma lowered full-year revenue guidance for generics business.

* QUINDELL : Quindell said it would pursue a two stage distribution of 100 pence per share.

* OPHIR : Ophir Energy Plc said it drilled a dry well in its Soy Siam prospect off the Gulf of Thailand.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com