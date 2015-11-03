UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Nov 3

LONDON Nov 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
by between 25 to 33 points, or 0.4 to 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according
* The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms on Monday at
6,361.80 points.
* SABMILLER - Molson Coors Brewing Co is in advanced talks
to buy SABMiller's majority stake in their American joint venture. No agreement
has yet been reached and a deal could still fall apart.
* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - Standard Chartered Plc announced plans
on Tuesday to raise $5.1 billion in new capital via a rights issue, as well as
new goals for cost cutting and core capital ratio as new Chief Executive Bill
Winters set out his strategy for the lender.
* British exporters experienced the weakest growth in orders since the
depths of the financial crisis in the three months to September, a survey showed
on Tuesday, adding to signs that overseas demand has faltered.
* Britain's large current account deficit may be less serious than it
appears due to distortions created by companies avoiding tax, incoming European
Central Bank policymaker Philip Lane said in a research article published on
Tuesday.
* METALS PRICES - London copper rose in Asia on Tuesday, extending
gains from the previous day as the export component of a Chinese factory survey
climbed, offering modest price support.
* OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures were pressured on Tuesday by
oversupply and worries the dollar will strengthen when the U.S. Federal Reserve
eventually raises interest rates.
