UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 4

LONDON Nov 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25
to 18 points higher, or up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,383.61 points on
Tuesday.
* British authorities must start reporting the full scale of aggressive tax
avoidance and prosecute more people for evading tax by moving money offshore,
lawmakers said on Wednesday.
* Britain's economy is likely to grow slower than previously expected this
year and next, after posting the fastest expansion among major advanced
economies last year, a think tank predicted on Wednesday.
* Prices in British shops in October were 1.8 percent lower than a year
earlier, a slightly less marked rate of decline than in September, the British
Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.
* Bonuses paid to executives at financial services companies in Britain
should depend on the number of women employed in senior roles at the company, a
government report into women in finance will say on Wednesday.
* OIL PRICES - Oil prices slipped in thin trading on Wednesday as
investors took profit from the previous session's rally, although supply
disruptions in Brazil and Libya helped to limit the losses.
* METALS PRICES - London copper inched up from near one-month lows
on Wednesday, supported by falling exchange stocks and bets that China stimulus
will fuel an improvement in demand.
Corporate diary:
Marks and Spencer Group Earnings Half Year 2015/2016 Marks and
PLC Releases Spencer Group PLC Earnings
Release
J D Wetherspoon PLC Sales/Trading Q1 2015 J D Wetherspoon PLC
Stmt Releases Interim Management Statement
Release
Persimmon PLC Sales/Trading Q3 2015 Persimmon PLC Trading
Stmt Releases Statement Release
Hunting PLC Sales/Trading Full Year 2015 Hunting PLC
Stmt Releases Trading Statement Release
Ricardo PLC Sales/Trading Ricardo PLC Trading Statement
Stmt Releases Release
Global Ship Lease Inc Earnings Q3 2015 Global Ship Lease Inc
Releases Earnings Release
Legal & General Group Sales/Trading Q3 2015 Legal & General Group
PLC Stmt Releases PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
Stagecoach Group PLC Sales/Trading Stagecoach Group PLC Trading
Stmt Releases Update Release
Old Mutual PLC Sales/Trading Q3 2015 Old Mutual PLC Trading
Stmt Releases Statement Release
Vedanta Resources PLC Earnings Interim 2016 Vedanta Resources
Releases PLC Earnings Release
Bank of Georgia Holdings Earnings Q3 2015 Bank of Georgia
PLC Releases Holdings PLC Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
