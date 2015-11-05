UK Factors-FTSE set for steady start

LONDON Nov 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat to 11 points or 0.2 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.
* The UK blue chip index ended 0.5 percent higher at 6,412.88 points on
Wednesday, close to its highest level since late October.
* RUSSIA PLANE CRASH: Evidence now suggests that a bomb planted by the
Islamic State militant group is the likely cause of last weekend's crash of a
Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai peninsula, U.S. and European security
sources said on Wednesday.
* BANK OF ENGLAND/INTEREST RATES: The prospect of an interest rate hike by
the Bank of England early next year could be revived on Thursday when Governor
Mark Carney presents the British central bank's latest economic forecasts.
* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto said on Thursday it expects to see
strong growth in iron ore demand in countries outside of China as the global
seaborne market expands.
* CHINA/DRUGS MARKET: China has launched a three-year pilot scheme to loosen
approvals for new drugs, the country's food and drug regulator said on Thursday,
as Beijing looks to help stimulate innovation in the country's pharmaceutical
sector.
* NATIONAL GRID : Britain's energy system operator National Grid moved
to increase the country's electricity supply backup on Wednesday after unnamed
power plants broke down.
* CMC MARKETS/SWISS FRANC: Online trading firm CMC Markets has offered to
refund clients for all of the losses resulting from the company's repricing of
losing trades in the Swiss franc's surge in January, members of a client group
fighting the company said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)