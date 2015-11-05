UK Factors-FTSE futures flat, AstraZeneca raises guidance

(Adds futures price, company news items)
LONDON Nov 5 Britain's FTSE 100 futures <FFIc1 were flat on
Thursday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
.
* The UK blue chip index ended 0.5 percent higher at 6,412.88 points on
Wednesday, close to its highest level since late October.
* RUSSIA PLANE CRASH: Evidence now suggests that a bomb planted by the
Islamic State militant group is the likely cause of last weekend's crash of a
Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai peninsula, U.S. and European security
sources said on Wednesday.
* BANK OF ENGLAND/INTEREST RATES: The prospect of an interest rate hike by
the Bank of England early next year could be revived on Thursday when Governor
Mark Carney presents the British central bank's latest economic forecasts.
* ASTRAZENECA : Drugmaker AstraZeneca lifted its full-year
forecast for revenue and earnings on Thursday, after reporting third-quarter
results broadly in line with analyst expectations.
* WM MORRISON : Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket group,
reported another fall in quarterly underlying sales, hurt by the deflating
effect of its own price cuts.
* SCHRODERS : British fund manager Schroders said on Thursday
that assets under management had fallen 4.9 percent in the three months to the
end of September, hit by weak investment returns.
* RSA : British insurer RSA's underlying premium income rose
by 1 percent in the first nine months of 2015, it said on Thursday, calling
Zurich Insurance's abandoned bid for the company a "distraction" in
the third quarter.
* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto said on Thursday it expects to see
strong growth in iron ore demand in countries outside of China as the global
seaborne market expands.
* TATE & LYLE : British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc
reported higher profit for the first half of its fiscal year, in a sign
that performance may be stabilizing following troubles last year.
* COBHAM : British engineering company Cobham said 2015
earnings would be at the lower end of market expectations due to lower demand
for some of its communications products and delays in orders for surveillance
products.
* CHINA/DRUGS MARKET: China has launched a three-year pilot scheme to loosen
approvals for new drugs, the country's food and drug regulator said on Thursday,
as Beijing looks to help stimulate innovation in the country's pharmaceutical
sector.
* NATIONAL GRID : Britain's energy system operator National Grid moved
to increase the country's electricity supply backup on Wednesday after unnamed
power plants broke down.
* CMC MARKETS/SWISS FRANC: Online trading firm CMC Markets has offered to
refund clients for all of the losses resulting from the company's repricing of
losing trades in the Swiss franc's surge in January, members of a client group
fighting the company said on Wednesday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)