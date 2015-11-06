UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Nov 6

LONDON, Nov 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 3 to 12 points, or flat to 0.2 percent higher according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 closed down 0.8 percent at 6,364.90 points on Thursday,
weighed down by resources stocks.
* BHP BILLITON - A dam holding back waste water from an iron ore
mine in Brazil that is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton burst
on Thursday, devastating a nearby town with mudslides and leaving officials in
the remote region scrambling to assess casualties.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - Simon Perkins, the Singapore-based global
head of aviation finance at Standard Chartered, is leaving the bank, people with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
* DARTY - Books and music retailer Fnac said on Friday
that it had raised its offer for electrical goods company Darty in an agreed
deal that would create a French market leader in white goods.
* TRAVEL FIRMS - Britain will resume flights from the Egyptian resort of
Sharm al-Sheikh on Friday after agreeing on additional security measures with
Cairo, the prime minister's office said.
* Britain's labour market will start to tighten in the coming months as the
economy approaches full employment, Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche
Shafik said in an interview broadcast on Friday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Synthomer PLC SYNTS.L Synthomer PLC Interim
Management Statement Release
3i Infrastructure PLC 3IN.L Half Year 2015 3I
Infrastructure PLC Earnings
Release
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L Q3 2015 Inmarsat PLC Earnings
Release
Intu Properties PLC INTUP.L Q3 2015 Intu Properties PLC
Trading Update Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)