UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 10

LONDON Nov 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 to 28 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index ended 0.9 percent weaker at 6,295.16 points in the previous session after setting a three-week low.

* Futures for the FTSE 100 index were up 0.5 percent by 0734 GMT.

* VODAFONE - The company reported a better-than-expected acceleration in revenue growth in the second quarter, helping it return to earnings growth for the first half and nudge its expectations for the year towards the top of its guidance.

* ITV - ITV said the initial outlook for 2016 was encouraging after the broadcaster's net advertising revenue grew broadly in line with consensus in the third quarter, helped by the Rugby World Cup.

* NATIONAL GRID - The company plans a stake sale in UK gas unit in the second half. Its H1 adjusted earnings per share of 28.4 pence was up 22 percent.

* EXPERIAN - The company said it was working with law agencies to investigate data breach. Its H1 revenue was $2.24 billion.

* WOLSELEY - Wolseley said it was on track to make progress in 2016. Its first quarter trading profit of 250 million pounds ($377.70 million), was 6 percent ahead of last year.

* ASTRAZENECA - The company's experimental lupus drug anifrolumab significantly cut disease activity in a mid-stage clinical trial, boosting hopes for a medicine the company believes could become a $1 billion-a-year seller.

* LAND SECURITIES GROUP - Britain's largest listed property developer posted a 5.7 percent rise in first-half adjusted net asset value, after strong performance in its retail and London leasing businesses.

* British retail sales growth cooled last month, marking the weakest performance for the month of October since 2008, according to a survey from the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday.

* Oil prices rose after the head of OPEC forecast a more balanced market next year and the U.S. energy department said domestic output is likely to fall further.

* BP - The oil major said it believed Iraq will find it hard to steeply grow production next year after steep gains in 2015.

* London copper futures fell to their weakest in six weeks, moving closer to a six-year low, amid a firmer dollar and prolonged economic weakness in top metals consumer China.

