UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 11

LONDON Nov 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 22 to 27 points, or up to 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,275.28 points on
Tuesday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The company reported a firewater leak into
Patricks Bayou from the Deer Park, Texas, facility.
* GKN PLC - Boeing Co said it has dropped GKN PLC as the
supplier for its 737 MAX jetliner, while it reaffirmed its expectation for
delivery of the jet to customers beginning in 2017.
* Britain has signed a deal worth up to 100 million pounds ($151 million) to
export barley to China over the next five years, tapping into a fast-growing
market for premium beer, a British minister said.
* British pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies face a major skills
shortage which threatens future investment and the long-term success of the life
sciences sector, according to a new industry report.
* Britain has lost its top-notch energy policy rating from the
U.N.-accredited World Energy Council after the government prematurely cut some
renewable energy subsidies, creating uncertainty about how it will address
support in future.
* It may be too late to change course once the harmful impact of extra bank
taxes on Britain's long-term competitiveness becomes clear, according to John
McFarlane, the new chairman of financial services lobby group CityUK.
* John Lewis, Britain's largest department store group by sales,
has predicted this year's Black Friday promotional event will be even bigger
than 2014's, having said in January it might rein-in its participation.
* OIL PRICES - Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data
showed an increase in U.S. stockpiles, while fears that Japan's economy may have
fallen into recession added to demand woes.
* METALS PRICES - London copper held near six-year lows on
Wednesday, with metals markets bracing for possible fresh pressure from a gauge
of China's factory health later in the session.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SSE PLC <SSE.L. Half Year 2016 SSE PLC
Earnings Release
Great Portland Estates PLC Half Year 2015 Great Portland
Estates PLC Earnings Release
Novae Group PLC Q3 2015 Novae Group PLC
Trading Statement Release
Workspace Group PLC Half Year 2015/2016 Workspace
Group PLC Earnings Release
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
Interim Management Statement
Release
Tullow Oil PLC Tullow Oil PLC Trading
Statement Release
Fenner PLC Full Year 2015 Fenner PLC
Earnings Release
Barratt Developments PLC Barratt Developments PLC
Trading Statement Release
ICAP PLC Half Year 2016 ICAP PLC
Earnings Release
Subsea 7 SA Q3 2015 Subsea 7 SA Earnings
Release
J Sainsbury PLC Half Year 2015/16 J Sainsbury
PLC Earnings Release
Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Half Year 2016 Talktalk
Telecom Group PLC Earnings
Release
esure Group PLC Q3 2015 esure Group PLC
Interim Management Statement
Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Kit Rees)