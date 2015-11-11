UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 11

LONDON Nov 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22 to 27 points, or up to 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,275.28 points on Tuesday. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The company reported a firewater leak into Patricks Bayou from the Deer Park, Texas, facility. * GKN PLC - Boeing Co said it has dropped GKN PLC as the supplier for its 737 MAX jetliner, while it reaffirmed its expectation for delivery of the jet to customers beginning in 2017. * Britain has signed a deal worth up to 100 million pounds ($151 million) to export barley to China over the next five years, tapping into a fast-growing market for premium beer, a British minister said. * British pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies face a major skills shortage which threatens future investment and the long-term success of the life sciences sector, according to a new industry report. * Britain has lost its top-notch energy policy rating from the U.N.-accredited World Energy Council after the government prematurely cut some renewable energy subsidies, creating uncertainty about how it will address support in future. * It may be too late to change course once the harmful impact of extra bank taxes on Britain's long-term competitiveness becomes clear, according to John McFarlane, the new chairman of financial services lobby group CityUK. * John Lewis, Britain's largest department store group by sales, has predicted this year's Black Friday promotional event will be even bigger than 2014's, having said in January it might rein-in its participation. * OIL PRICES - Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed an increase in U.S. stockpiles, while fears that Japan's economy may have fallen into recession added to demand woes. * METALS PRICES - London copper held near six-year lows on Wednesday, with metals markets bracing for possible fresh pressure from a gauge of China's factory health later in the session. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SSE PLC <SSE.L. Half Year 2016 SSE PLC Earnings Release Great Portland Estates PLC Half Year 2015 Great Portland Estates PLC Earnings Release Novae Group PLC Q3 2015 Novae Group PLC Trading Statement Release Workspace Group PLC Half Year 2015/2016 Workspace Group PLC Earnings Release Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC Interim Management Statement Release Tullow Oil PLC Tullow Oil PLC Trading Statement Release Fenner PLC Full Year 2015 Fenner PLC Earnings Release Barratt Developments PLC Barratt Developments PLC Trading Statement Release ICAP PLC Half Year 2016 ICAP PLC Earnings Release Subsea 7 SA Q3 2015 Subsea 7 SA Earnings Release J Sainsbury PLC Half Year 2015/16 J Sainsbury PLC Earnings Release Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Half Year 2016 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Earnings Release esure Group PLC Q3 2015 esure Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees)