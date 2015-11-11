UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 11

(Updates with company news)
LONDON Nov 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 22 to 27 points, or up to 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,275.28 points on
Tuesday.
* SAINSBURY - British supermarket Sainsbury's reported an 18
percent fall in first half profit, hurt by food deflation, including its own
price cuts.
* TALKTALK - British broadband operator TalkTalk put the cost of
last month's cyber attack at 30 million to 35 million pounds, and said it was
too soon to gauge the impact on customer numbers, although it did see an
immediate spike in defections.
* TULLOW OIL - Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil has reduced its 2016
capital expenditure budget by more than a third below this year's investments to
$1.2 billion, slashing costs as weak oil prices continue to eat into its profit.
* SSE - Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE reported a 48
percent rise in adjusted pre-tax profit to 548.8 million pounds ($831.54
million) for the first-half of the year, receiving a boost from strong renewable
energy output in wet and windy weather.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The company reported a firewater leak into
Patricks Bayou from the Deer Park, Texas, facility.
* GKN PLC - Boeing Co said it has dropped GKN PLC as the
supplier for its 737 MAX jetliner, while it reaffirmed its expectation for
delivery of the jet to customers beginning in 2017.
* TULLETT PREBON - Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc said it
would acquire ICAP Plc's global hybrid voice broking and information
business for about 1.11 billion pounds ($1.68 billion) in stock.
* FLYBE GROUP - British airline Flybe Group swung to a profit in
the its financial first-half, after it grew its UK regional business, cut costs
under a turnaround plan and benefited from a lower fuel price.
* ESURE GROUP - British insurer esure Group Plc reported a rise in
third-quarter gross written premiums driven by an increase in demand for its
motor insurance products.
* The status quo in Britain's relationship with the European Union is
working but the Bank of England will do whatever is necessary to adapt should
Britons vote to leave the bloc in a forthcoming referendum, the Bank's Governor
Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
* Britain has signed a deal worth up to 100 million pounds ($151 million) to
export barley to China over the next five years, tapping into a fast-growing
market for premium beer, a British minister said.
* British pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies face a major skills
shortage which threatens future investment and the long-term success of the life
sciences sector, according to a new industry report.
* Britain has lost its top-notch energy policy rating from the
U.N.-accredited World Energy Council after the government prematurely cut some
renewable energy subsidies, creating uncertainty about how it will address
support in future.
* It may be too late to change course once the harmful impact of extra bank
taxes on Britain's long-term competitiveness becomes clear, according to John
McFarlane, the new chairman of financial services lobby group CityUK.
* John Lewis, Britain's largest department store group by sales,
has predicted this year's Black Friday promotional event will be even bigger
than 2014's, having said in January it might rein-in its participation.
* OIL PRICES - Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data
showed an increase in U.S. stockpiles, while China's factory output slowed and
fears emerged that Japan's economy may have fallen into recession added to
demand woes.
* METALS PRICES - London copper veered towards six-year lows on
Wednesday, with metals markets braced for fresh pressure after a gauge of
China's factory health showed ongoing weakness in the world's top metals
consumer.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)