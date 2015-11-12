UK Factors-FTSE seen opening slightly lower

LONDON Nov 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 9-12 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent lower, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,297.20 points on
Tuesday.
* VODAFONE : Mobile networks operator Vodafone has looked at
spinning off its entire emerging markets unit, which includes its interests in
India, Africa, New Zealand, Qatar and Turkey, but decided the synergies it gives
justified keeping the group together, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on
Wednesday.
* DIAGEO : Diageo Plc is content with its portfolio following
recent changes such as the sale of most of its wine business to Australia's
Treasury Wine Estates and its brand swap for full control of Don Julio tequila,
the company's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
* BHP BILLITON : Shares of mining company BHP Billiton fell to a
seven-year low in Australia as Brazil threatened fines on BHP and its partner
Vale over the Samarco mine disaster earlier this month in Brazil.
* UK HOUSE PRICES: British house price growth accelerated in October, fueled
once again by a shortage of new homes coming to the market, a body representing
property valuers said on Thursday.
* INDIAN PM/BRITAIN: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a visit to
Britain on Thursday that he hopes will yield trade deals worth billions of
dollars and a boost to his authority after a damaging electoral failure back
home.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)