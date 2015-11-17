UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Nov 17

LONDON Nov 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
89 to 99 points higher, or up as much as 1.6 percent on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent stronger at 6,146.38 points on
Monday after opening lower.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The president of Shell Canada is to step down
on January 1.
* HALYK BANK - Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank, the Central Asian nation's
second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net profit for the first
nine months of 2015 was "almost flat" as impairment charges grew sharply.
* A proposed link between the London and Shanghai exchanges will not be a
"copycat" of the landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme due to
differences in time-zones and investor bases, a London Stock Exchange Group
executive said.
* Revenue at the world's 10 largest investment banks is on course to decline
again in 2015 by two percent to $148 billion compared to a year ago, although a
strong showing in equities will limit the fall, a survey on Tuesday showed.
* Commodities-related revenues at the top 10 investment banks dropped by 17
percent in the first nine months of the year after sluggish turnover from metals
and investor products, a consultancy said on Tuesday.
* Britain will nearly double its spending on cyber security to prevent
Islamic militants from launching online attacks on the country, finance minister
George Osborne said on Tuesday.
* METALS PRICES - Copper prices plunged to fresh six-year lows below
$4,600 per tonne on Tuesday as technical dealings in Shanghai and worries about
demand from China, the world's top consumer, triggered another round of selling
in London.
* OIL PRICES - Oil prices turned away from slight gains on Tuesday as
the risk premium following the Paris attacks and the French airstrikes in Syria
faded and traders began to focus on the global oversupply in petroleum products
again.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC
Trading Statement Release
Enterprise Inns PLC Full Year 2015 Enterprise Inns
PLC Earnings Release
easyJet plc Full Year 2015 easyJet PLC
Earnings Release
Big Yellow Group PLC Half Year 2015 Big Yellow
Group PLC Earnings Release
Intermediate Capital Group PLC Half Year 2015 Intermediate
Capital Group PLC Earnings
Release
British Land Company PLC Half Year 2016 British Land
Company PLC Earnings Release
HomeServe PLC Half Year 2015 HomeServe PLC
Earnings Release
Halma PLC Half Year 2016 Halma PLC
Earnings Release
Coats Group PLC Coats Group PLC Trading Update
Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Kit Rees)