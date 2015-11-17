版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Nov 17

LONDON Nov 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
89 to 99 points higher, or up as much as 1.6 percent on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent stronger at 6,146.38 points on
Monday after opening lower. 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The president of Shell Canada is to step down
on January 1. 
    
    * HALYK BANK - Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank, the Central Asian nation's
second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net profit for the first
nine months of 2015 was "almost flat" as impairment charges grew sharply.
 
    
    * A proposed link between the London and Shanghai exchanges will not be a
"copycat" of the landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme due to
differences in time-zones and investor bases, a London Stock Exchange Group
executive said. 
    
    * Revenue at the world's 10 largest investment banks is on course to decline
again in 2015 by two percent to $148 billion compared to a year ago, although a
strong showing in equities will limit the fall, a survey on Tuesday showed.
 
    
    * Commodities-related revenues at the top 10 investment banks dropped by 17
percent in the first nine months of the year after sluggish turnover from metals
and investor products, a consultancy said on Tuesday. 
    
    * Britain will nearly double its spending on cyber security to prevent
Islamic militants from launching online attacks on the country, finance minister
George Osborne said on Tuesday. 
    
    * METALS PRICES - Copper prices plunged to fresh six-year lows below
$4,600 per tonne on Tuesday as technical dealings in Shanghai and worries about
demand from China, the world's top consumer, triggered another round of selling
in London. 
    
    * OIL PRICES - Oil prices turned away from slight gains on Tuesday as
the risk premium following the Paris attacks and the French airstrikes in Syria
faded and traders began to focus on the global oversupply in petroleum products
again. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC    Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC
                                 Trading Statement Release
 Enterprise Inns PLC             Full Year 2015 Enterprise Inns
                                 PLC Earnings Release
 easyJet plc                     Full Year 2015 easyJet PLC
                                 Earnings Release
 Big Yellow Group PLC            Half Year 2015 Big Yellow
                                 Group PLC Earnings Release
 Intermediate Capital Group PLC  Half Year 2015 Intermediate
                                 Capital Group PLC Earnings
                                 Release
 British Land Company PLC        Half Year 2016 British Land
                                 Company PLC Earnings Release
 HomeServe PLC                   Half Year 2015 HomeServe PLC
                                 Earnings Release
 Halma PLC                       Half Year 2016 Halma PLC
                                 Earnings Release
 Coats Group PLC                 Coats Group PLC Trading Update
                                 Release
   
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

