UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday November 19

LONDON, Nov 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 28 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 10.21 points, or 0.2
percent, to 6,278.97 points on Wednesday, buoyed in late trade by a rise on Wall
Street and a rise in the oil sector, even as tourism-related stocks were under
pressure.
* BHP BILLITON - Mining giant BHP Billiton said on Thursday its
priority was to maintain a healthy balance sheet, but made no direct comment on
future dividends amid speculation that tumbling commodity prices will force it
to cut its payout.
BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie said the company is committed to getting
Samarco, its iron ore joint venture in Brazil, back on its feet following a dam
disaster nearly two weeks ago and has no plan to walk away from its holding.
* BARCLAYS - Barclays Plc will pay an additional $150 million to
New York State's financial regulator to resolve allegations that it rigged
foreign exchange trading by putting the bank's interests ahead of those of its
clients, the regulator said on Wednesday.
* SHELL, BG - Royal Dutch Shell cleared a major hurdle to
its $70 billion takeover of BG Group on Thursday, winning a green light from
Australia's competition watchdog, which said the deal would not change the
dynamics of the domestic market.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - British bank Standard Chartered will pay
about 55 million pounds ($84 million) to banks underwriting its $5.1 billion
rights issue, according to details released on Wednesday.
* LONMIN - Lonmin shareholders will on Thursday decide whether to
approve a deeply-discounted $407 million share issue, as the beleaguered
platinum producer seeks cash to stay afloat.
* The total value of assets managed by Britain's investment management
industry hit a fresh record of $7.1 trillion in the first half of 2015 and
year-on-year growth should top 9 percent, an industry body said on Thursday.
* The number of cars built in Britain fell slightly in October as an
increase in exports failed to outweigh a drop in demand at home, industry data
showed on Thursday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Vesuvius PLC Q3 2015 Vesuvius PLC Trading
Statement Release
Johnson Matthey PLC Half Year 2015 Johnson Matthey
PLC Earnings Release
Senior PLC Senior PLC Trading Statement
Release
Investec PLC Half Year 2016 Investec PLC
Earnings Release
Caledonia Investments PLC Half Year 2015 Caledonia
Investments PLC Earnings
Release
Euromoney Institutional Full Year 2015 Euromoney
Investor PLC Institutional Investor PLC
Earnings Release
Grainger PLC Full Year 2015 Grainger PLC
Earnings Release
Poundland Group PLC Half Year 2015 Poundland Group
PLC Earnings Release
Assura PLC Half Year 2015 Assura PLC
Earnings Release
Royal Mail PLC Half Year 2016 Royal Mail PLC
Earnings Release
