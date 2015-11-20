UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20

LONDON Nov 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8 percent at 6,329.93 points on
Thursday.
* JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis , Britain's biggest department
store group, said on Friday its sales rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in the week
to Nov. 14, delivering its first 100 million pound ($153 million) week of the
festive trading season.
* ANTOFAGASTA : Chile's copper miner Antofagasta Minerals, which
trimmed its 2015 output target to 635,000 tonnes, is likely to produce about 3
percent more metal in 2016 due to a new mine and improvements at existing mines,
its chief executive officer said on Friday.
* HBOS/BANK OF ENGLAND: British regulators will consider barring up to 10
executives linked to the 2008 collapse of the country's biggest mortgage lender,
HBOS, some of whom still hold senior business roles.
* LIBOR TRIAL: A former ICAP broker charged with conspiring to rig
Libor benchmark interest rates said on Thursday his electronic communications
with colleagues asking for higher or lower rates should not be read literally.
