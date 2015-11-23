UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 23

LONDON Nov 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
19 to 29 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to
* The UK blue chip index ended 0.1 percent higher at 6,334.63 points in the
previous session. It gained 3.5 percent last week, the best weekly performance
in more than a month.
* Britain may not face a credit rating downgrade if it votes to leave the
European Union in a membership referendum due by the end of 2017, the lead UK
analyst at ratings agency Moody's said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph
newspaper.
* RIO TINTO - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Rio Tinto's lawsuit
accusing rival Vale and others of conspiring to misappropriate its
mining rights in the Simandou region in Guinea.
* Crude futures lost ground in early Asian trading, with U.S. oil plunging
over 2 percent on festering worries over a global supply surplus.
* London copper sagged to a new 6-1/2-year low on Monday, with other metals
near their own multi-year troughs, as China's slowing factory demand pushes more
supply onto global markets and the dollar strengthens against a slew of other
currencies.
Reporting by Atul Prakash