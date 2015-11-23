UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 23

(Adds company news, updates futures prices)
LONDON Nov 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
19 to 29 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to
* Futures for the index are down 0.8 percent by 0749 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index ended 0.1 percent higher at 6,334.63 points in the
previous session. It gained 3.5 percent last week, the best weekly performance
in more than a month.
* Britain may not face a credit rating downgrade if it votes to leave the
European Union in a membership referendum due by the end of 2017, the lead UK
analyst at ratings agency Moody's said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph
newspaper.
* Britain plans to increase the number of stealth fighter jets it can launch
from aircraft carriers over the next decade and boost anti-terrorism spending by
30 percent, finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday.
* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca said it had finalised plans to divest
its Crohn's disease drug Entocort by selling U.S. rights to the medicine to
Perrigo for $380 million.
* RIO TINTO - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Rio Tinto's lawsuit
accusing rival Vale and others of conspiring to misappropriate its
mining rights in the Simandou region in Guinea.
* MITIE - British outsourcer Mitie reported a fall in operating
profit in the first half of its fiscal year, as local government cuts weighed on
demand for its healthcare division.
* JUST RETIREMENT GROUP - The company confirmed that a decision on
its application regarding Partnership Assurance deal is expected in the first
half of December 2015.
* PLAYTECH - The company terminated its proposed acquisition plan
for Plus500, saying that steps being proposed to address some concerns will not
sufficiently satisfy the Financial Conduct Authority.
* Crude futures lost ground in early Asian trading, with U.S. oil plunging
over 2 percent on festering worries over a global supply surplus.
* London copper sagged to a new 6-1/2-year low on Monday, with other metals
near their own multi-year troughs, as China's slowing factory demand pushes more
supply onto global markets and the dollar strengthens against a slew of other
currencies.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)