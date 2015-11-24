版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday November 24

LONDON Nov 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
15 to 22 points lower, or down as much as 0.4 percent on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,305.49 points on
Monday. 
    
    * LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Scottish Widows, the insurance arm of
Lloyds Bank, has insured 400 million pounds ($606.84 million) of former UK paper
manufacturer Wiggins Teape's pension scheme, the insurer said on Tuesday.
 
        
    * British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday he would boost the
budget of England's cash-strapped health service more rapidly than expected, a
day before he is due to announce big cuts to other areas of government.
 
    
    * METALS PRICES - London copper on Tuesday teetered near six-year
lows hit the previous session as the dollar gave up some gains, but the outlook
for prices stayed poor given weakening Chinese demand growth for metals.
 
    
    * OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures rose on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia
pledged to work towards oil price stability, while a strong U.S. dollar and an
expected rise in U.S. crude stocks kept the gains in check. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Seadrill Partners LLC           Q3 2015 Seadrill Partners LLC
                                 Earnings Release
 CML Microsystems Plc            Half Year 2015 CML Microsystems
                                 Plc Earnings Release
 Shaftesbury PLC                 Full Year 2015 Shaftesbury PLC
                                 Earnings Release
 Telecom Plus PLC                Half Year 2015 Telecom Plus PLC
                                 Earnings Release
 Mitchells & Butlers PLC         Full Year 2015 Mitchells &
                                 Butlers PLC Earnings Release
 Drax Group PLC                  Drax Group PLC Trading Statement
                                 Release
 AO World PLC                    Half Year 2016 AO World PLC
                                 Earnings Release
 Pets at Home Group PLC          Half Year 2016 Pets at Home Group
                                 PLC Earnings Release
 Kingfisher PLC                  Q3 2015 Kingfisher PLC Trading
                                 Statement Release
 Babcock International Group     Half Year 2015 Babcock
 PLC                             International Group PLC Earnings
                                 Release
 Compass Group PLC               Full Year 2015 Compass Group PLC
                                 Earnings Release
 Intertek Group PLC              Intertek Group PLC Trading
                                 Statement Release
 Paragon Group of Companies Plc  Full Year 2015 Paragon Group of
                                 Companies Plc Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

