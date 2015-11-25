UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 25

LONDON, Nov 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
19 to 22 points higher, or up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,277.23 points on
Monday.
British finance minister George Osborne will renew his push to fix the
country's public finances on Wednesday, taking a gamble that voters can accept
four more years of deep spending cuts.
British finance minister George Osborne will announce increased
spending on housing on Wednesday, saying the government will support private
developers and local authorities to encourage the construction of around 400,000
new homes.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The Ontario government on Tuesday ordered
Shell Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, to pay C$825,000
($620,487.36) in fines for discharging a contaminating odour from its Sarnia
refinery in 2013.
OIL PRICES [O\R] - Crude oil futures extended gains on Wednesday after
prices hit two-week highs in the previous session as tension mounted in the
Middle East following Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane.
METALS PRICES - Nickel jumped as much as 6 percent in Shanghai
on Wednesday, leading a rebound in Chinese base metals as they tracked the rally
overnight in London after a selloff that pulled prices to multi-year lows.
