UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 25

LONDON Nov 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 to 22 points higher, or up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,277.23 points on Monday.

* British finance minister George Osborne will renew his push to fix the country's public finances on Wednesday, taking a gamble that voters can accept four more years of deep spending cuts.

* British finance minister George Osborne will announce increased spending on housing on Wednesday, saying the government will support private developers and local authorities to encourage the construction of around 400,000 new homes.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The Ontario government on Tuesday ordered Shell Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, to pay C$825,000 ($620,487.36) in fines for discharging a contaminating odour from its Sarnia refinery in 2013.

* SHIRE - Drugmaker Shire is preparing to make a new takeover offer for U.S. biotech firm Baxalta that if successful will create one of the world's leading specialists in rare diseases, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

* TALKTALK - British police have arrested an 18-year-old youth from Wales in connection with a cyber attack on telecoms company TalkTalk, the fifth arrest in the case, police said in a statement late on Tuesday.

* THOMAS COOK GROUP - British holiday company Thomas Cook said strong demand for winter holidays gave it confidence for 2016, as it set out plans to grow core earnings by over 120 million pounds in the coming years.

* UNITED UTILITIES - United Utilities Plc plans to accelerate its capital expenditure programme for the next five years and invest up to 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) in its current financial year, the British water supplier said.

* UK MAIL GROUP - UK Mail Group Plc said Chief Executive Guy Buswell has stepped down with immediate effect by mutual agreement.

* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST - The publisher of Britain's Daily Mail said a tough print advertising market was likely to hit its performance next year after it reported a 4 percent fall in pretax profits for the year to Sept. 30.

* BRITVIC - Britvic Plc, the British maker of Robinsons squash and Tango, had seen a slow start to its full-year 2016 due to challenging market conditions, but that it would grow its profit in the year.

* OIL PRICES [O\R] - Crude oil futures extended gains on Wednesday after prices hit two-week highs in the previous session as tension mounted in the Middle East following Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane.

* METALS PRICES - Nickel jumped as much as 6 percent in Shanghai on Wednesday, leading a rebound in Chinese base metals as they tracked the rally overnight in London after a selloff that pulled prices to multi-year lows.

