UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 30

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,375.15 points in the
previous session.
* Futures for the index were down 0.2 percent by 0737 GMT.
* BHP BILLITON - Brazil's federal and state governments plan to sue
the owners of the Samarco iron ore miner for 20 billion reais ($5.24 billion)in
damages caused by the burst of a tailings dam, Environment Minister Izabella
Teixeira told reporters on Friday. Samarco is a joint venture between the
world's largest mining company, BHP Billiton, and the biggest iron ore
miner, Vale SA .
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - The British fund firm posted a slide
in full-year assets under management after investors pulled money out of its
emerging market equity funds.
* Britain's banks are likely to be told by the Bank of England on Tuesday to
put aside more money in case the country's economic recovery runs out of steam
in future, as the central bank subtly shifts its policy stance.
* Brent crude futures dipped as traders remained cautious ahead of an OPEC
meeting later this week and as a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike
strengthened the dollar.
* London copper and nickel sank, shrugging off a wave of plans to cut output
by struggling Chinese producers which traders said have just refuelled jitters
over the worsening shape of China's demand.
