UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Dec 2

LONDON, Dec 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 21 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The FTSE 100 closed up 0.6 percent at 6,395.65 by the close,
boosted by the banking sector after it passed Bank of England stress tests.
 
    
    * BHP BILLITON - Brazil's Vale SA  said
November's deadly mining disaster at the Samarco joint venture with BHP Billiton
could cost it at least $443 million, but it was too early to put a price tag on
what it expects to be a long clean-up from the pollution caused by the dam
burst. 
    
    * A fall in British shop prices accelerated and was the joint weakest
reading on record in November, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday,
a latest sign that inflation is likely to remain subdued. 
    
    * Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is expected to announce a 2.2
billion euro ($2.34 billion) deal to take a majority stake in RAC Ltd, Britain's
second-largest roadside recovery group, Sky News reported. 
    

 Sage Group PLC                  Full Year 2015 The Sage Group
                                 PLC Earnings Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

