UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Dec 3

(Updates with company news, futures prices)
LONDON Dec 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25
to 30 points lower, or 0.39 to 0.47 percent on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,423.41 points on
Wednesday.
* Britain's parliament voted on Wednesday to launch bombing raids against
Islamic State in Syria, supporting Prime Minister David Cameron's case that the
country needs to help destroy militants who are "plotting to kill us".
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday won approval
from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board for the company's proposed $70
billion takeover of BG Group Plc, leaving China as the last regulatory
hurdle to the deal.
* BP - Manslaughter charges were dropped against two former BP well
site managers involved in the deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil drilling disaster
on Wednesday, and one pleaded guilty to an environmental crime, federal
prosecutors said.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered PLC has shut its
renminbi (RMB) solutions group in the United States and Europe, according to a
person with knowledge of the matter, as part of major restructuring that has
forced the lender to take an axe to one of the industry's fast-growing
businesses.
Standard Chartered Plc, the British bank with operations across Asia and
Africa, has ended its dollar-clearing operations with commercial banks in Angola
as part of its retreat from countries that it deems pose a higher risk.
* BARCLAYS - New Barclays Plc Chief Executive Jes Staley has
approached his former JPMorgan colleague Blythe Masters to run the British
bank's investment bank division, a person familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Barclays has agreed a deal to sell its Italian bank branches to CheBanca!,
the seven-year-old retail arm of Mediobanca, it said on Thursday
confirming a Reuters report.
* SABMILLER - Anheuser-Busch InBev is looking to sell
SABMiller's Grolsch and Peroni brands in what it said was a bid to address
potential EU antitrust concerns over its planned acquisition of the world's
second largest brewer.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto announced it has unearthed one of Canada's
largest-ever, gem-quality rough diamonds at its Diavik diamond mine in the
remote Northwest Territories, a 187.7-carat stone called the Diavik Foxfire.
* ACACIA MINING - Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said 1,050
employees, or about 27 percent of its workforce, have either left or would leave
as the company steps up its organisational revamp.
* PURPLEBRICKS GROUP IPO-PURP.L - Purplebricks Group Plc , a British
online estate agency backed by fund manager Neil Woodford, said it expects to
list on London's junior Alternative Investment Market with a market value of
240.3 million pounds ($359 million).
* Britain's insurers were warned by the Bank of England on Wednesday not to
dip into their reserves to flatter earnings if doing so would undermine their
resilience to market shocks.
* London's Court of Appeal has asked lawyers for Tom Hayes, jailed in August
for conspiracy to manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates, to provide an
up-to-date medical report on the former yen derivatives trader by next
Wednesday.
* Two British fighter jets took off from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus early on
Thursday shortly after Britain's parliament voted to bomb Islamic State targets
in Syria, a Reuters witness said.
* British Tornado bombers conducted their first air strikes on Syria just
hours after parliament approved Prime Minister David Cameron's plan to strike at
Islamic State militants in Syria, a government source said on Thursday.
* British bombers attacked oilfields in eastern Syria in the early hours of
Thursday, defence minister Michael Fallon said, hours after parliament approved
the bombing of Islamic State targets in the country.
* Prime Minister David Cameron is pressing other members of the European
Union to conclude talks on Britain's ties with the 28-member bloc at a summit in
two weeks' time, European Council President Donald Tusk was reported as saying.
* METALS PRICES - London copper slipped on Thursday to its lowest in
a week in the face of a steadily strengthening U.S. dollar and weakening demand
growth in top consumer China.
* OIL PRICES - Crude futures rose around 2 percent on Thursday after a
report suggested that Saudi Arabia would propose a deal to balance oil markets,
signalling the OPEC kingpin was willing to compromise after a rout that has more
than halved prices since June 2014.
