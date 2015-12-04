UK Factors to Watch-FTSE futures fall

(Adds futures price, more company news items)

LONDON Dec 4 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.9 percent in early dealing on Friday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index fell 2.3 percent to a one-week low of 6,275 points on Thursday, after some new measures announced by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to support the region's economy fell short of analysts' expectations.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : UKFI extended Lloyds Banking Group's trading plan.

* BAE SYSTEMS : Aerospace and defence group BAE Systems announced a bond issue totalling $1.5 billion.

* EASYJET : Low-cost airline easyJet reported a rise in November passenger numbers.

* BERKELEY : Builder Berkeley said it was on course to meet its profit target.

* JD WETHERSPOON : Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon said it was taking action after a data breach of its old website.

* IG GROUP : Broker and betting firm IG Group Holdings said it had appointed Peter Hetherington as chief executive officer.

* SAB MILLER : An Australian beer company owned by SABMiller Plc said on Friday it has recalled more than a million bottles of beer after broken glass was found in the product, a setback at the start of traditionally busy holiday season sales.

* UK POLITICS/LABOUR PARTY: Britain's opposition Labour Party won a parliamentary seat in northern England on Thursday with an increased share of the vote, a relief to the party's new leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in his first electoral test.

* UK HOUSE PRICES: British house price are likely to rise more slowly next year, with prices increasing by between 4 and 6 percent compared with growth of nearly 10 percent in the past 12 months, mortgage lender Halifax forecast on Friday.

