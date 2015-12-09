UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 9

(Adds company news, updates futures)

Dec 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures also up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1.4 percent to 6,135.22 points on Tuesday, marking its biggest drop since February 2009, as a slump in Anglo American shares hit UK-listed miners.

* BT: The pension scheme of telecoms firm BT said it planned to pull an 8.4 billion pound ($12.58 billion) government bond investment mandate from its asset manager Hermes Investment Management, to save costs.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto plans to boost aluminium production next year by about 10 percent due to productivity improvements, it said on Tuesday, despite a global surplus weighing on prices.

* ASHTEAD: British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead expects full-year results to be ahead of forecasts after posting a 21 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half of its fiscal year.

* SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, faced tough questions on Tuesday from U.S. lawmakers unhappy over its plan to buy SABMiller due to concerns the deal will hurt the fast-growing U.S. craft beer industry.

* SERCO: British outsourcing group Serco has lost a contract to run one of New Zealand's largest prisons following violence and safety lapses at the troubled detention centre.

* STAGECOACH: British rail and bus operator Stagecoach downgraded "modestly" its annual earnings forecast due to a fall in travel to big cities since mid-November, a trend it blamed on militant attacks in Paris.

* OPHIR: Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said it had signed heads of agreements to sell the offtake from its floating liquefied natural gas project Fortuna to six buyers.

* PENNON: British water and environmental services utility Pennon Group Plc said it had appointed Christopher Loughlin as group chief executive effective Jan. 1.

* UK GROWTH: The British Chambers of Commerce on Wednesday downgraded its British growth forecasts for the next three years on the back of weaker trade and manufacturing, which have been dragged by a slowdown in the global economy.

* OIL: Oil prices rose as U.S. crude stocks dipped, while Japan posted rising machinery orders, lending the market support amid an ongoing supply glut that could see the market run out of onshore crude storage sites in the first quarter of 2016.

* LONDON AIRPORT: A decision over British airport expansion has taken too long but could legitimately be delayed further due to the impact of the Volkswagen emissions scandal on air quality data, a leading candidate for London Mayor said on Tuesday.

* UK REFERENDUM: One of the City's best known investors, Richard Buxton, chief executive and head of equities at Old Mutual Global Investors, has brushed off the idea that the UK will separate itself from the European Union, saying there is "no way" that British voters would accept the risks that come with Brexit. (bit.ly/1TzJfFP)

* CHINA ECONOMY: China's consumer inflation picked up slightly in November but remained well under the government's 2015 price target of 3 percent, raising concerns that the world's no. 2 economy could be sucked into a Japan-style deflationary trap.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)