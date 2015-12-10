版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Dec. 10

Dec 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20
to 31 points, or 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent weaker at 6,126.68 points on
Wednesday, as a rally in commodity stocks helped it recover from three-week lows
it hit earlier on the day. 
    * GLENCORE: Glencore Plc said it expected 2016 EBITDA of about $7.7
billion at current prices. 
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: British income-focused investor Neil Woodford said on
Wednesday he had sold his stake in Rolls-Royce, citing problems in the
firm's military aerospace, marine and civil aerospace businesses. 
    * SHELL: Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it was
reviewing its business interests in New Zealand as the company seeks to
streamline its global portfolio amid a slump in energy prices. 
    * Royal Dutch Shell has also shut its ethylene cracker complex at its Pulau
Bukom manufacturing site in Singapore for maintenance to repair external
corrosion in some areas, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. 
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is paying
23.8 million euros to German prosecutors to settle an investigation into tax
evasion by part of Coutts, the Guardian reported.  (bit.ly/1R9VriA)
    * UK PROPERTY: British property valuers reported sustained price increases
in November and a record shortage of houses to sell, but expressed some hope
that incentives for first-time buyers would lead to more sales in the coming
months. 
    * MONETARY POLICY: The Bank of England on Thursday might seek to challenge
the view in financial markets that it is still a very long way from raising
interest rates, nearly seven years after it cut them to a record low.
 
    * EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods, Babcock, 3I Group
 and Next will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1 point off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Darty PLC                                        Half Year 2016 Darty PLC
                                                  Earnings Release
 Whitbread PLC                                    Q3 2015 Whitbread PLC
                                                  Trading Statement Release
 Marshalls PLC                                    Marshalls PLC Trading
                                                  Statement Release
 Go-Ahead Group PLC                               Half Year 2015 Go-Ahead
                                                  Group PLC Pre-Close Trading
                                                  Statement Release
 PZ Cussons PLC                                   PZ Cussons PLC Trading
                                                  Statement Release
 Sports Direct International                      Half Year 2015 Sports
 PLC                                              Direct International PLC
                                                  Earnings Release
 Ocado Group PLC                                  Q4 2015 Ocado Group PLC
                                                  Trading Statement Release
 Centrica PLC                                     Centrica PLC Trading Update
                                                  Release
 John Wood Group PLC                              John Wood Group PLC Trading
                                                  Update
 Micro Focus International                        Half Year 2015 Micro Focus
 PLC                                              International PLC Earnings
                                                  Release
 
    
       
        
 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)

