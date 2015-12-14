UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 14

(Updates futures, adds company news)

Dec 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures are down 0.04 percent by 0754 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top equity index closed 2.2 percent lower at 5,952.78 points on Friday as investors dumped shares in companies focused on South Africa following a reshuffle in the country's government.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: An Australian court ordered Reckitt Benckiser to pull several of its Nurofen pain relief products from the market, saying the British firm had misled consumers by marketing identical products for different types of pain.

* ROLLS ROYCE: The UK government is considering nationalising the nuclear submarine business of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, which powers its Trident missile deterrent system, the Financial Times reported.

* RIO TINTO: Mining group Rio Tinto is set to sell French aluminium company Carbone Savoie to investment fund Alandia Industries, French daily Le Figaro said on Sunday, without citing sources.

* BP: A few months after reaching the largest corporate settlement in U.S. history, BP Plc faces a class action lawsuit in Mexico over its deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which a civic group on Friday said it had filed against the company.

* ABI/SAB: Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, said on Monday it intends to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange by the mid-January next year, making good on a promise it made when it launched a $100 billion-plus offer for nearest rival SABMiller. 

* SHELL: China has given unconditional clearance to a proposed merger between Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group, clearing the final key regulatory hurdle for the $70-billion tie-up, Shell said on Monday.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc RBS.L is facing an investigation by the UK financial regulator after concealing cash kept in customers' dormant accounts, the Sunday Times reported. The paper said the bank had admitted to "misinforming" 4,500 customers that had asked for money locked in inactive accounts. (thetim.es/1MceTnb)

* ASTRAZENECA: British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is in advanced talks to buy privately held cancer drug developer Acerta Pharma BV for more than $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* LOCKHEED/ BAE SYSTEMS: Lockheed Martin Corp on Friday said it had decided not to file a formal protest against contracts awarded by the U.S. Marine Corps to Science Applications International Corp and BAE Systems Plc to build prototypes of a new wheeled amphibious combat vehicle.

* SAINSBURY'S: A British regulator has asked for concessions to allay competition concerns it has about German drugs distributor Celesio's planned purchase of Sainsbury's pharmacy business.

* BTG: Specialist medicine company BTG received a triple dose of good news on Monday as U.S. regulators approved two new treatments and a clinical trial of a novel lung device produced positive results.

* RPC: British plastic packaging supplier RPC Group Plc said it had proposed to buy Global Closure Systems, a maker of closures and dispensing systems, for an enterprise value of 650 million euros ($712 million) to strengthen its position in European markets.

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS: Electrocomponents Plc, a distributor of electronic products for engineers, said it appointed David Egan as finance director effective March 2016.

* EU REFERENDUM: British Prime Minister David Cameron's office on Sunday played down reports that he was prepared to compromise on his plan to make EU migrant workers wait four years before they are allowed to claim some state benefits, a key demands for reforming Britain's relationship with the European Union, after other countries made it clear they would not accept it.

Two credit rating agencies said on Friday that Britain risked a hit to its creditworthiness and possibly a downgrade due to Prime Minister David Cameron's decision to hold a vote on whether to leave the European Union.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)