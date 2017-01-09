REFILE-FTSE 100 hits new record high on sterling weakness

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* FTSE 100 hits new record high, up 0.2 pct
* Basic resources support index
* Bookmaker William Hill tumbles after 2016 results
* FTSE small-cap hits new record high
By Helen Reid
LONDON, Jan 9 Britain's blue-chip index hit a
new record high on Monday, supported by sterling's weakness on
'hard Brexit' concerns, as miners continued to lead sectoral
gains.
The FTSE 100 opened at a record high of 7,239.26
points, then settled at 7,227.11 points, up 0.2 percent, by 1020
GMT. It was heading for its tenth daily session of gains.
The index tends to gain as sterling drops, due to a large
number of dollar earning constituents.
"The FTSE is still currency-led, with Brexit uncertainty
over the weekend grinding it higher," said Mark Ward, head of
execution trading at Sanlam Securities UK.
"I don't think these markets will go lower anytime soon."
The pound slid to an eight-week low against the euro in
early London trade, after British Prime Minister Theresa May
this weekend said she was not interested in keeping 'bits' of
European Union membership.
Strong performance in basic resources and consumer stocks
also underpinned the index.
Anglo American, Glencore and BHP Billiton
were among the top gainers, tracking the price of copper
higher.
Glencore led the FTSE, up 2.4 percent, supported by a note
by Barclays reiterating its 'overweight' rating and increasing
its target price on the stock.
British American Tobacco was the third top FTSE
gainer, driving the consumer goods' sectoral gains.
Outsourcing company Capita Plc was the top faller,
followed by Land Securities Group and Vodafone,
which was feeling the heat after UBS cut its target price on the
stock.
Capita, down 2.4 percent, has been under pressure from a
string of analyst downgrades. UBS cut its target price on the
stock from 675p to 540p.
Bookmaker William Hill was among top fallers in the
mid-cap index, down 3.1 percent after it reported 2016
operating profits at the bottom end of its guidance, due to
unfavourable December football and horse-racing results.
"A third profit warning, fears over what the Government's
review of Fixed Odds Betting Terminals may mean and the ongoing
absence of a full-time chief executive all leave bookmaker
William Hill among the FTSE All-Share's also-rans this morning,"
said AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould.
Emerging markets specialist broker Ashmore was
bottom of the FTSE 250, down 7.2 percent after a top-rated
Barclays analyst cut its target price due to concerns about EM
exposure amid deteriorating sentiment.
The FTSE small-cap index hit a new record high of
5,238.08 points in early trade, trading up 0.3 percent at
5,230.99 points.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Toby Chopra)