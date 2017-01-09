FTSE 100 breaks fresh records on sterling weakness

* FTSE 100 hits new record high, ends up 0.4 pct
* Basic resources stand-out gainers
* FTSE small-cap hits fresh record high driven by oil
* Banks underperform, following European trend
LONDON, Jan 9 Britain's blue-chip index broke
fresh records on Monday, pushed up by rallying resource stocks
and a weak sterling.
The FTSE 100 touched a new record high of 7,243.76
points, then settled at 7,237.77 points, up 0.4 percent, for the
close. It chalked up its tenth straight daily session of gains.
The index tends to gain as sterling drops, due to a large
number of dollar-earning constituents.
"The FTSE is still currency-led, with Brexit uncertainty
over the weekend grinding it higher," said Mark Ward, head of
execution trading at Sanlam Securities UK.
"I don't think these markets will go lower anytime soon."
The pound slid more than 1 percent to a ten-week low against
the dollar after comments over the weekend from Prime Minister
Theresa May reignited fears of a "hard Brexit".
Strong performance in basic resources and consumer stocks
also underpinned the index.
Glencore, Randgold Resources and BHP
Billiton were among the top gainers as gold and silver
prices rebounded.
Glencore led the FTSE, closing up 3.6 percent, supported by
a note by Barclays reiterating its 'overweight' rating and
increasing its target price on the stock.
Cigarette sellers British American Tobacco and
Imperial Brands were third and fourth top gainers,
leading the consumer goods sector higher.
Outsourcing company Capita Plc was the top faller,
followed by Land Securities Group and Royal Bank of
Scotland which, along with the vast majority of European
banks, tracked lower. Some traders said there was a move back to
reality after a holiday rally.
Capita, which ended down 2.9 percent, has been under
pressure from a string of analyst downgrades. UBS cut its target
price on the stock from 675p to 540p.
Banking stocks were in focus after the British government
sold enough shares in Lloyds Banking Group to cede its
position as top stakeholder in the bank. Shares in Lloyds gained
initially on the news but the stock finished down 1 percent.
"Amid a wider backdrop of rising inflation, there is a
feeling that perhaps the government sold a little early, as the
bank is yet to benefit from the boost that will come once
interest rates rise," said Josh Mahony, analyst at IG.
Broker Ashmore was the top faller in the mid-cap
FTSE 250 index, down 4.6 percent after a Barclays
analyst cut the stock's target price due to its exposure to
emerging markets.
The FTSE small-cap index closed on a new record
high, at 5,247.61 points, up 0.6 percent, led by Premier Oil
which gained 14 percent.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Tom Heneghan)