Unite union notifies British Airways of possible new strike action - spokeswoman

LONDON, June 2 The Unite trade union has
notified British Airways that cabin crew members
working for the carrier's mixed fleet are ready to hold four
more days of strikes, starting on June 16, a spokeswoman said on
Friday.
The strike is yet to be confirmed, however, as union
representatives are "considering some new information," the
spokeswoman said, adding that the union was now legally required
to give two weeks' notice before action takes place.
Cabin crew members in the mixed fleet are in a long-running
dispute over pay, and have been on strike several times already
in 2017. The dispute predates last weekend's IT systems failure
at British Airways which stranded 75,000 customers, and is not
connected.
British Airways has previously said that it has been able to
fly all customers to their destinations during strike action by
members of the mixed fleet crew.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Greg Mahlich)