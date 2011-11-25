Airlines told to cut UK arrivals on strike day

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 25 Airlines have been asked to
halve the number of international passengers flying into
London's largest airport next Wednesday because of fears of long
delays and overcrowding when border staff join a mass strike
over public sector pensions.
Airports operator BAA, owned by Spanish infrastructure group
Ferrovial, on Friday warned of delays of up to 12 hours
for passengers arriving at Heathrow.
The government is flying home embassy staff and training
volunteers from other departments to reinforce during the strike
and help ensure passports are checked as quickly as possible at
ports and airports.
Two million public sector workers could walk out on
Wednesday over reforms that will make them work longer and pay
more for their pensions, part of a raft of austerity measures
imposed by the Conservative-led coalition aimed at cutting
Britain's budget deficit.
"We will plan for a normal flight schedule, but we are
requesting all carriers to reduce load factors on each
international flight arriving into Heathrow on November 30 to 50
percent of normal levels," Normand Boivin, Heathrow's chief
operating officer said in a letter sent to major airlines.
"The delays at immigration are likely to be so long that
passengers could not be safely accommodated within the terminals
and would need to be held on arriving aircraft.
"This in turn would quickly create gridlock at the airport
with no available aircraft parking stands, mass cancellations of
departing aircraft and diversions outside the UK for arriving
aircraft."
British Airways, Heathrow's largest carrier, and Virgin
Atlantic are offering alternative dates to passengers due to
travel on Nov. 30.
London's second largest airport, Gatwick, has also asked
airlines to rebook passengers.
"The UK Border Agency (UKBA) currently expects to perform at
less than 50 percent productivity. We have reluctantly concluded
that UKBA will be unable to provide a contingency plan to
support normal operations," added Boivin.
