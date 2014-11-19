Scuffles break out as students protest in central London

LONDON Nov 19 Scuffles broke out and missiles
were thrown at police as thousands of students marched through
the centre of London on Wednesday to protest against a rise in
higher education fees.
Some 5,000 demonstrators marched to Parliament Square where
a small group broke away and breached temporary barriers to
confront police outside the Houses of Parliament.
"Various missiles were thrown at the officers," Scotland
Yard said in a statement. Three officers suffered minor
injuries. By mid-afternoon there had been no arrests, it added.
The breakaway group later attacked a nearby Starbucks
coffee shop and threw chairs from another restaurant at
police, witnesses said.
Wednesday's march was the first mass protest by students in
the British capital for three years.
Four protests against Prime Minister David Cameron's
austerity measures shortly after he came to power in 2010 led to
clashes with police, assaults on public buildings including the
headquarters of Cameron's Conservative Party, and almost 400
arrests.
Students are angry at Cameron's government decision to hike
tuition fees and they have been joined by other campaigners
unhappy with spending cuts.
"Today we are marching through London in what is likely to
be the biggest demonstration in several years," the National
Campaign Against Fees and Cuts said on its website. "We could
well be on the verge of a new wave of student activism."
It addition to Wednesday's march, students were also
planning walkouts and occupations of campus buildings.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Stephen Addison,
editing by Guy Faulconbridge)