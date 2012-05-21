UK to award contracts for work on nuclear subs

CHICAGO May 21 Britain is set to announce this
week the award of 350 million pounds ($560 million) of contracts
for design work on new nuclear-armed submarines, a government
official said on Sunday, a move that may cause friction in the
coalition government.
The decision signals that Prime Minister David Cameron's
centre-right Conservatives remain committed to acquiring a
costly new nuclear submarine fleet despite calls from their
junior Liberal Democrat coalition partners to consider a cheaper
alternative nuclear deterrent.
The government will announce which companies have won the
350 million pounds of contracts for initial design work on the
submarines this week, a British government official at the NATO
summit in Chicago said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official declined to say which companies had won the
contracts but said they would go to British companies and
safeguard or create 1,900 jobs in Britain's submarine-building
industry, which is dominated by defence giant BAE Systems
.
Britain currently has four Vanguard class submarines
carrying Trident nuclear missiles but the vessels are due to go
out of service in the 2020s.
The Conservatives want to build a new class of submarines to
carry Britain's nuclear deterrent at a cost of around 25 billion
pounds, even though spending on non-nuclear defence and other
government departments is being slashed to rein in a big budget
deficit.
The centre-left Lib Dems have argued for cheaper
alternatives, such as putting nuclear missiles on existing
Astute submarines.
In a gesture to the Lib Dems, whose support has plunged
since the coalition was formed after the 2010 election, the
government announced last year it would study the feasibility of
alternatives.
The government's decision to award the contracts signals it
is wedded to a like-for-like replacement for its existing
nuclear deterrent regardless of what the study may conclude.
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said last week his
department had fixed a 38 billion pound "black hole" in the
defence equipment budget that the government says it inherited
from its Labour predecessor and did not expect to make further
cuts to the armed forces.
He set out plans for a defence equipment programme of 152
billion pounds over 10 years which he said included funding for
a new class of nuclear submarines.
The government has already announced that the main spending
decision on the new generation of submarines will be delayed
until 2016, after the next national election, in another gesture
to Lib Dem sensitivities on the issue.