Britain publishes draft sugar tax

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 5 Britain moved forward with its planned sugar tax on Monday, publishing draft legislation confirming a two-band levy for sugar-added soft drinks aimed at fighting obesity.
The tax, announced in March, is due to come into force in April 2018, giving sellers of soft drinks, such as Coca-Cola European Partners and Britvic, time to reduce sugar in their products.
The companies, which sell Coca-Cola and PepsiCo drinks respectively, have already been promoting no-sugar drinks such as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Pepsi Max cherry, which would be exempt from the tax.
The British levy has two thresholds, one for soft drinks with more than 5 grams of sugar per 100 ml and a higher one for those with more than 8 grams per 100 ml.
It was published on Monday by HM Revenue & Customs as part of an overview of legislative changes to tax law the government plans to introduce in its finance bill for 2017. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louie Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.