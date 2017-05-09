UK's Sun ousts Murdoch protege who likened soccer star to gorilla -FT

LONDON May 9 Britain's top-selling newspaper
The Sun is to oust Kelvin MacKenzie, a provocative columnist and
long-time favourite of owner Rupert Murdoch, over an article
widely criticised as racist, the Financial Times reported on
Tuesday.
The ouster of MacKenzie, who as editor of The Sun from 1981
to 1994 ran some of its most memorable front pages, comes at a
time when Murdoch's U.S. TV business is struggling to contain a
sexual harassment scandal at Fox News.
The Sun had suspended MacKenzie as a columnist last month
after he likened soccer player Ross Barkley of the
Liverpool-based club Everton, who has a Nigerian grandfather, to
a gorilla at the zoo. MacKenzie denied that was racist.
The Sun withdrew the column, which its publisher News UK
called "wrong, unfunny and not the view of the newspaper".
Citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the discussions,
the Financial Times said The Sun was negotiating exit terms with
MacKenzie.
It presented his ouster as part of a clear-out of Murdoch's
old guard and linked it to the possible impact of the Fox News
scandal in Britain, where its parent company Twenty First
Century Fox is bidding to take full control of pay-TV group Sky.
British regulators examining whether Fox would be a fit and
proper owner of Sky have met one of the women who have made
harassment claims against ousted Fox News star presenter Bill
O'Reilly.
MacKenzie did not answer several phone calls from Reuters to
his mobile number. A spokesman for The Sun said he remained
suspended and declined further comment.
The reputation of Murdoch's British newspaper business has
been damaged in recent years by a huge scandal over
phone-hacking by some reporters. It led Murdoch to close The
Sun's sister Sunday newspaper, The News of the World, in 2011.
MacKenzie's column insulting Barkley also suggested that the
only people in Liverpool who could earn as much as soccer stars
were drug dealers.
This was particularly incendiary given MacKenzie was in
charge of The Sun when its coverage of the 1989 Hillsborough
stadium disaster, which killed 96 Liverpool soccer fans, caused
revulsion in the city which endures to this day.
The Sun carried false police claims that drunken Liverpool
fans had caused the disaster and pick-pocketed the dead, under
the headline "THE TRUTH".
MacKenzie's departure would mark the end of an era for the
irreverent tabloid, which during his editorship sold over 3.5
million copies a day and is now down to 1.6 million.
As editor, he was responsible for The Sun reporting the
sinking of the Argentine warship General Belgrano during the
Falklands War in 1982 under the banner headline "GOTCHA". More
than 300 lives were lost in the sinking.
MacKenzie also signed off on "UP YOURS DELORS", a 1990
headline attacking the then president of the European
Commission, Jacques Delors.
He was also at the helm when The Sun claimed credit for
Conservative Prime Minister John Major's surprise victory in the
1992 election by stating "IT'S THE SUN WOT WON IT".
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Estelle Shirbon; editing by
Stephen Addison)