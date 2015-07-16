British supermarkets ordered to provide more clarity on "misleading" pricing

LONDON, July 16 Britain's competition regulator
has found that some customers are being misled by the country's
embattled supermarkets and ordered the retailers to provide
greater clarity on their promotional offers.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) was responding
to a "super-complaint" from a consumer watchdog that said it had
identified "misleading and confusing" pricing tactics over seven
years in areas such as multi-buy offers at the likes of Tesco
and Asda, which is part of Wal-Mart Stores.
The Which? consumer watchdog had said that many supermarkets
were creating the illusion of savings that did not exist.
The CMA said, however, that any problems stemming from
confusing promotional practices were not widespread and that
generally the retailers were working well to avoid confusing
their customers.
"We have found that, while supermarkets want to comply with
the law and shoppers enjoy a wide range of choices ... there are
still areas of poor practice that could confuse or mislead
shoppers," the CMA's Nisha Arora said on Thursday.
"So we are recommending further action to improve compliance
and ensure that shoppers have clear, accurate information."
Britain's "Big Four" supermarket chains, Tesco, Asda,
Sainsbury and Morrisons, have become embroiled
in a price war as they battle to hold on to sales being lost to
increasingly popular German discounters Aldi and
Lidl, whose no-frills offers have struck a chord with
Britons.
Examples of confusing offers cited by Which? included pizzas
priced at 1.50 pounds ($2) at Asda being increased to 2 pounds
in a two-for-3 pounds multi-buy offer.
The CMA said it would work with the industry to address any
problem areas.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by David Goodman)