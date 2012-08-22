UK, US, France discuss bolstering Syria's opposition

LONDON Aug 22 Britain discussed with France and
the United States on Wednesday how to bolster the Syrian
opposition, which is fighting government forces 17 months into a
popular uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
rule.
British Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President
Barack Obama also agreed that the use or threat of chemical
weapons use by Syria was "was completely unacceptable" and would
force them to "revisit their approach" to the conflict.
"As with (French President) Hollande, the prime minister and
Obama discussed how to build on the support already given to the
opposition to end the appalling violence in Syria and bring
about stability," Cameron's office said in a statement.