UK fuel drivers urged to reject deal to avert strike

* Strike could hit supplies to petrol stations across nation
* Tanker drivers to vote on latest offer
* Government training army personnel to safeguard fuel
deliveries
By Tim Castle
LONDON, April 26 British fuel tanker drivers
were urged by union leaders on Thursday to reject a deal with
employers to avert a strike, bringing closer the prospect of
industrial action that could seriously threaten supplies.
The Unite union said it would ballot more than 2,000 drivers
over proposals to resolve a dispute with six fuel delivery firms
that has rattled the coalition government and led to motorists
panic-buying petrol last month.
Britain has been training army personnel to drive fuel
tankers to avoid a repeat of blockades of depots by hauliers and
farmers in 2000 that nearly brought the country to a standstill.
The union said it was recommending drivers vote against the
deal after representatives at a special council overwhelmingly
rejected the proposals because they failed to meet demands over
areas such as minimum pay, pension rights and redundancies.
The drivers have already voted for a strike, but have yet to
set a date for industrial action and have to give employers
seven days' notice of a walkout.
The ballot will close on May 11, meaning the earliest date
for a strike would be May 18.
Fuel distributor Wincanton, one of the six delivery firms
negotiating with the unions, said the proposals would bring
greater stability to the industry and hoped that its drivers
would support them.
The two sides in the dispute have been in talks over the
drivers' terms and conditions since before the Easter weekend,
and drew up the latest proposals on Tuesday.
Motorists fearing an imminent strike rushed to buy fuel at
the end of March after the government advised them to stock up
on supplies.
Fuel retailers condemned the government's warnings as
irresponsible and inept as panic buying led to huge queues at
petrol stations.
A strike could hit 90 percent of Britain's forecourts and
supplies would begin to run dry within 48 hours, the union says.