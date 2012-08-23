Legislators seek British version of US tax disclosure rules

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 23 A cross-party committee of
British legislators has called on the government to introduce
U.S.-style automatic disclosure of information on UK citizens by
foreign institutions and tax authorities to help stem global
cross-border tax evasion.
In a report published on Thursday, the International
Development Committee said that if tax authorities are required
to share information on UK individual taxpayers or corporations,
it would help stop international tax evasion.
The proposed legislation takes as inspiration the new U.S.
Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), which is designed to
stop Americans from hiding money from the taxman offshore, the
report says.
FATCA places the burden of automatic disclosure to U.S. tax
authorities on foreign financial institutions, with U.S.
taxpayers as clients.
In Europe, under the EU's Savings Directive, if an EU
resident holds an account in another member state, the home tax
authorities must be notified.
The UK parliamentary committee suggested that if the UK
required tax authorities to exchange information related to
British citizens or corporations with overseas interests, it
would establish a standard of transparency.
"We recommend that the government introduce legislation
similar to the relevant section of the U.S. ... FATCA, requiring
tax authorities automatically to exchange information relating
to UK citizens or corporations," the report said.
The committee also recommended the UK government use its
influence "to persuade other governments to follow suit".
Such a move could enhance the ability of developing
countries to increase their tax take, the report said.
"The capacity of a developing country tax authority to
obtain information on the offshore activities of its citizens or
corporations is critical to its ability to curtail illicit
capital flight."
FINANCIAL INDUSTRY HEADACHES
Adoption of U.S.-style automatic disclosure rules by other
developed countries would add to a long list of regulatory
headaches currently afflicting the global financial services
industry.
Rules on enforcing FATCA have yet to be finalised, but they
have already caused ripples across the banking industry, which
has had to absorb the administrative and financial burden of
meeting the disclosure obligations.
Another reform mooted by the committee is the introduction
of new accounting standards that would require corporations to
report information on a country-by-country basis.
This would aim to prevent multinationals from shifting
profits to subsidiaries set up in tax havens, thus reducing the
tax take in the countries where they actually operate.
UK charity Christian Aid, which has campaigned for
country-by-country reporting and provided written evidence to
the Committee, welcomed the proposals.
"We're ... really pleased that MPs are calling on the UK
government to lead the global fight against tax dodging, rather
than waiting for other countries to agree on what to do about
it," said Joseph Stead, senior economic justice adviser at
Christian Aid.