UPDATE 2-UK lawmakers say Facebook may have broken tax rules

By Tom Bergin
LONDON, March 4 Facebook said it would
ditch a corporate structure that helps minimise its UK tax bill,
prompting lawmakers and campaigners to ask whether the
arrangement had ever complied with UK tax rules.
Facebook said on Friday it would stop booking sales to major
UK clients via an Irish subsidiary and in future report sales
agreed by UK staff in Britain.
"In light of changes to tax law in the UK, we felt this
change would provide transparency to Facebook's operations in
the UK," the company said in a statement.
The change follows the British government's introduction
last year of a new tax on profits shifted offshore.
"From the start of April ... UK sales made directly by our
UK team will be booked in the UK, not Ireland," Facebook added.
The California-based company declined to say if it currently
booked sales made by UK-based staff, to UK clients, in Dublin.
If it did, this would break UK and international tax rules,
which require companies to book sales where they are made.
Caroline Flint, member of parliament (MP) with the
opposition Labour party, said the statement "raises more
questions than it answers".
"Facebook are trying to improve their corporate reputation
but, in so doing, they appear to have confirmed that UK-based
staff were conducting UK sales in the UK, but artificially
diverting that income as though it was generated by Facebook
Ireland," she said.
Labour MP Nick Smith said the UK tax authority, Her
Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), should have challenged
Facebook's arrangement before now.
"Both HMRC and Facebook need to be brought to book over
this," he said.
"HMRC should not just give Facebook a wrap over the knuckles
over this," he added.
A Facebook spokesman said "we are compliant with UK tax
law".
A spokesman for the tax authority said "HMRC ensures that
all multinationals pay the tax due under UK law".
ECHO OF GOOGLE
In 2013, the parliamentary public accounts committee (PAC)
investigated Google over the way it reported revenues from UK
clients in Ireland, following a Reuters investigation which
showed Google employed dozens of UK salespeople, despite denying
staff in Britain made sales to UK clients.
Google said then and now that UK customers transacted
directly with the company's Irish staff.
A PAC report said in 2013 that Google's structure was
"contrived" and criticised HMRC for being too lenient on big
businesses. Google says it complied with all tax rules and HMRC
said it treated all taxpayers equally.
Google, now part of holding group Alphabet, in January
agreed to pay 130 million pounds ($184 million) in UK back taxes
and interest and said it would also start to report more revenue
in Britain.
Crawford Spence, Professor of Accounting at Warwick Business
School, said Facebook's new arrangements lacked sufficient
transparency to tell if they would result in the company paying
a "fair share" of tax.
Prem Sikka, Professor of Accounting at Essex University,
said Facebook could easily use alternative arrangements, such as
inter-group charges to shift profits out of Britain as
effectively under the new arrangement as it does under the
current system.
HMRC has previously downplayed the potential that increased
reporting of revenue in Britain would lead to higher tax bills.
The tax authority says it assesses how much value a
multinational creates in the UK and assesses its tax bill on
that basis, rather than simply following the company's own
accounts of where profits are generated.
Facebook's main UK subsidiary said it had a 28 million
pounds loss in 2014, the most recent year for which accounts are
available, and a tax charge of just 4,327 pounds. The group does
not report UK revenue but analysts said it was likely to run to
hundreds of millions of pounds.
The company declined to answer questions about its potential
future UK tax bills.
A spokeswoman for Prime Minister for David Cameron said on
Friday the government was "committed to making sure that
multinationals pay their fair share of tax".
Facebook declined to say whether it planned to change its
structure in other European countries.
Unlike Google, which shifts non-U.S. profits to Bermuda, a
territory with no corporate income tax, Facebook moves profits
from overseas back to the United States which has the highest
corporate income tax rate in the world.
However, this does not lead to big tax payments since it has
billion of dollars in tax losses related to investments from
earlier years, a Reuters analysis of its filings shows.
